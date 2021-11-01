Temperatures late Monday were in the 30s and 40s statewide, with the coldest weather east of the divide.
Winds were generally 5 to 15 mph.
Clear skies, although a look to the west shows rain in Oregon and Washington.
That is headed toward Montana, at least in the west.
High pressure has been bringing colder-than-normal weather to Montana as lows got down into the single digits and 10s east of the divide and the 20s west.
A storm system will move into western Montana Tuesday, weakening.
It may bring a few valley showers and mountain snow showers west of the divide and in southwest Montana.
A gradual warming trend the rest of the week before temperatures turn cooler again by the weekend and next week.
There is a chance of rain and snow west of the divide early next week.
Lows in the 10s and 20s tonight, although lower 30s in places such as Missoula west of the divide.
Lows moderate back to the 20s and 30s the remaining period.
Highs in the upper 30s and 40s Tuesday, warming to the upper 40s and 50s Wednesday and the upper 50s and lower 60s Thursday.
Highs will turn cooler with 40s and 50s by the weekend.