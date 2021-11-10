It has been a windy day across central and eastern Montana with wind gusts up to 67 mph in Highwood, which is in Cascade County and 53 mph in Jordan.
A wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana until 5 p.m. Thursday. Winds gusting up to 45 mph.
Temperatures this evening will drop to the upper 20s and 30s, with lows in the upper 10s and 20s.
Several surges of moisture are expected to move across mainly western and central Montana through early Saturday.
There will be a few bands of rain, snow and graupel across western Montana west of the divide this evening.
A surge of moisture will bring a brief period of snow from Missoula to Butte and Bozeman Thursday morning with only minor accumulations.
A stronger surge of moisture and warm front arrive Thursday night and Friday.
Snow levels will quickly rise to above pass levels Friday and Friday night west of the divide with a brief period of a mix changing to rain in central Montana around Great Falls.
One to three inches of snow will be possible at the passes before the snow changes to rain.
Temperatures will warm across western and central Montana by Friday with it remaining chilly across the northeast before the warm front brings milder air to that region.
Lows tonight in the upper 10s and 20s, warming the upper 20s and 30s late week.
Colder again by the middle of next week with lows back to the 10s and 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s and 40s Thursday, with upper 40s and lower 50s Friday across the west and central areas but remaining cold in northeast Montana around Glasgow.
Highs this weekend in the upper 40s and 50s statewide and continuing until mid-week next week when highs tumble to the upper 20s and 30s.