Temperatures today were milder across central Montana with 50s, while temperatures stayed in the upper 30s and 40s west of the divide and in advance of a warm front across northeast Montana.
Winds were calm west of the divide and gusty central and east with some gusts up to 40 mph in the Great Falls area.
Rain is falling, mainly along and west of the divide but a few showers have developed across the central areas.
Temperatures are not expected to drop much tonight except in advance of a warm front where lows will be in the 20s northeast, with 30s and lower 40s central and west.
A warm front has raised snow levels above pass level across western Montana.
It will advance east and bring a few showers to central Montana with a brief mix of rain and snow northeast.
Cold in advance of the warm front in the northeast but relatively mild central and west.
A high wind event is expected Saturday with a high wind warning for central Montana, including Lewistown, and a high wind watch east central, including Glendive.
Winds in excess of 50 mph.
A break front the rain Saturday then another surge of moisture will bring rain to the state Saturday night and Sunday.
Rainfall will continue to be heaviest west of the divide.
Near record highs Monday before a cold front cools us back to normal mid-week.
During that transition, snow is possible Tuesday.
Lows in the 30s and 40s this weekend, dropping to the 20 and 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s Saturday and Sunday and the upper 50s and 60s Monday.
Highs drop back to the 30s by Wednesday.