A high wind alert through Tuesday for all of the viewing area in Montana.
And a weather authority alert.
A high wind warning through Tuesday for most of the state.
Winds in excess of 50 and even 60 mph.
We've seen sustained winds up around 40 mph in north central Montana with gusts exceeding 70 mph around Browning.
Semi-trucks were blown over near Browning.
Warm temperatures in advance of a cold front.
A strong cold front will push across Montana tonight and Tuesday.
It will bring a high wind event to the state.
Warm in advance of it today with record highs including 70 in Helena and 65 in Missoula.
Much colder behind the front tomorrow with temperatures just getting back to normal.
Rain changing to snow west of the divide .
Down slope winds will limit precipitation in central and eastern parts of the state.
The mountains west of the divide may receive up to six inches of snow with a few inches at the passes.
Winds will diminish Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region.
Dry into Thursday before another storm system brings rain and snow to western and southwest Montana on Friday.
Lows in the 20s, falling to the 10s and 20s mid and late week.
Highs in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday, with upper 30s and 40s Thursday into the weekend.
A few areas east of the divide may see lower 50s.