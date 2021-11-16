Winds have been damaging the past couple of days with damage in the Lolo area.
Winds gusted to 78 mph in Stevensville and 70 in Valley County in the east.
There was also a report of a 96 mph wind gust along the Sheridan-Johnson County border in south central Montana.
Currents winds are strongest across northeast Montana.
A high wind warning until 11 pm for northeast areas, including Glasgow.
Radar showers snow squalls and flurries developing across west central Montana, in the Missoula area.
A potent cold front brought strong winds and much colder air to Montana last night and today.
Some evening snow bands and flurries in western Montana.
High pressure will build into the state Wednesday bringing a fairly nice autumn day to the region with sunshine and chilly temperatures.
Milder Thursday and then the next storm system moves into the state.
A chance of rain and snow Thursday night and Friday across western and parts of central Montana.
Lows in the 10s and 20s through the period.
Highs in the 30s Wednesday and then the upper 30s and 40s through the weekend and next week.