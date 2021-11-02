A few sprinkles and showers fell across western and central Montana today, with locally slick conditions early this morning.
Afternoon temperatures were in the 40s and 50s statewide, except 30s in Kalispell and Havre.
Winds generally 5 to 15 mph east of the divide and calm west of the divide.
Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s and 40s through the evening, with lows in the 20s and 30s.
A weakened storm system is exiting Montana.
Weak high pressure builds into the state tonight and Wednesday bringing milder temperatures.
Another weakening storm system will bring a few showers west of the divide Thursday and yet another Friday night and Saturday morning.
Turning a little cooler Friday and this weekend.
Lows in the 20s and 30s, warming to the 30s and lower 40s late this week, then cooling again this weekend.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s Wednesday, with 50s and lower 60s Thursday.
Highs fall back to the 40s and 50s this weekend and early next week.