It wasn't as warm today, yet temperatures are still above normal across Montana.
Late day temperatures were in the 40s and 50s.
We should be in the 30s.
Winds were light west of divide, but sustained at 10 to 25 mph central and eastern Montana.
Gusts up to 37 mph in Livingston, Helena and Bozeman with 43 mph in Dillon.
Showers extended from around Missoula into central Montana around Lewistown southeast to the Billings area.
Temperatures will remain in the 40s this evening.
A weak storm system is moving across Montana, bringing clouds and spotty sprinkles and showers.
Snow levels remain very high.
It will quickly exit the state this evening with partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s and 30s.
A few showers tomorrow, mainly across northwest Montana around Kalispell. Continued mild with highs in the 40s and 50s.
Another high wind event is expected Tuesday night and Wednesday east of the divide, especially across central Montana.
A high wind warning for the Rocky Mountain Front.
Winds gusting up to 100 mph.
A high wind watch for the Great Falls and Lewistown areas and an advisory around Livingston.
Winds gusting to 65 mph there.
Record or near-record highs on Wednesday in the 50s and 60s.
A cold front will bring cooler air to the state Friday and this weekend although temperatures will remain at or above normal.
Lows in the 20s and 30s Tuesday, warming to the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday before cooling by the weekend.
Highs in the 40s and 50s Tuesday, the 50s and 60s Wednesday and Thursday then falling to the 30s and 40s Friday through early next week.