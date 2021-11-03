Clear to partly cloudy skies across Montana on a fairly mild autumn day and evening.
Temperatures were in the 40s in the western valleys with slight inversions there to the 50s and lower 60s elsewhere.
Temperatures will drop through the 40s this evening with overnight lows in the 30s.
Winds are generally light, except in Cut Bank, Great Falls and Livingston.
Weak high pressure has brought a nice autumn day to Montana.
It moves off to the east, allowing a weakening storm system to move into the state Tuesday afternoon and evening.
A few showers west of the divide, with a slight chance of showers across southwest and central areas.
Mild Thursday with only slightly cooler weather Friday and the weekend.
Another wave of moisture will bring a few more showers Friday night and Saturday, again, mainly west of the divide.
Snow levels will remain high for this time of the year.
Cooling temperatures back to normal next week.
Lows in the 30s through Friday, dropping to the 20s and 30s this weekend and the 10s and 20s next week.
Highs in the 50s west of the divide on Thursday to the 60s east.
Highs in the 50s Friday, dropping to the 40s by Sunday and the 30s and lower 40s next week.