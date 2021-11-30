WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT through early Wednesday evening for central and parts of north-central and south-central Montana.
High wind warning through Wednesday evening for the Rocky Mountain Front east to the Great Falls and Lewistown areas south to Big Timber and Harlowton.
A high wind watch for north-central Montana in the Havre area and a wind advisory for the Livingston area.
Winds in excess of 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
Gusts up to 90 mph along the Rocky Mountain Front from Browning to Choteau and Heart Butte.
Winds are gusting into the 30s and 40s in the Helena, Great Falls and Lewistown areas.
Lighter wind across south-central and southeast areas of the state around Billings and Miles City and west of the divide around Missoula.
Temperatures remaining mild, with 40s into the lower 50s this evening, falling to the 30s and 40s overnight.
A strong jet stream will mix winds down to the surface of central and parts of eastern Montana through early Thursday.
The strongest winds will be across central areas of the state.
Outside of the warnings and watches, winds will still be gusty.
Very mild to warm temperatures are expected Wednesday with record or near-record high temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Possibly up to 70 around Jordan in the northeast.
Warm again in the central and east Thursday but turning cooler west due to a cold front.
The front will usher cooler air to all of the state Friday through the weekend.
Although temperatures will still remain at or above normal.
Normal highs are in the 30s.
Lingering showers tonight across northwest Montana around Kalispell.
Mostly dry Wednesday and Thursday.
Models are now indicating low pressure to possibly form Friday and there may be some snow in the cooler air across the northern third of the state by evening.
Lows tonight in the 30s and 40s, with 40s and 50s Thursday morning.
Lows will drop back to the 20s and 30s by the weekend with further cooling possible next week.
Highs in the 50s and 60s Wednesday and in the central and east Thursday, cooling to the 40s west of the divide.
Highs in the 30s and 40s statewide Friday and the weekend through early next week.
All highs may stay in the 30s by Tuesday with a chance of snow Tuesday and Wednesday.