Temperatures varied today across Montana depending on cloud cover and precipitation.
With clouds and light showers, temperatures were in the 40s in the western valleys.
With partly to mostly sunny skies in the east temperatures rose into the 50s and 60s.
And even into the lower 70s in the Jordan area.
Temperatures will slowly fall through the 40s tonight with most lows in the 30s.
A wave of Pacific moisture is moving into western Montana bringing a few showers.
Snow levels remain quite high.
A few showers moving east of the divide tonight.
A nice break Friday with clear to partly cloudy skies.
A cold front will bring more showers to western and eventually central Montana Friday night and Saturday.
By Saturday night, the rain may mix with or change to snow across southwest Montana, around Bozeman and West Yellowstone.
Accumulations are likely in the higher elevations.
Most of the rain and snow will end early Sunday. Lows in the 30s, dropping to the 20s and 30s next week.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s Friday, the upper 40s and 50s Saturday with mostly 40s Sunday and next week.