Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY BE ISSUED FOR ELISABETH SALAZAR. SHE IS A 19 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT, 1 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 110 POUNDS, WITH BLACK HAIR, AND BROWN EYES. ELISABETH LEFT A RESIDENCE IN LOLO MONTANA ON NOVEMBER 2, WITH ONLY HER LAPTOP. SHE WAS LAST HEARD FROM ON NOVEMBER 2 AT 2 PM VIA FACEBOOK MESSENGER. THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY AND WELL BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ELISABETHS LOCATION, PLEASE CONTACT THE MISSOULA COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT, 406-728-0911, OR CALL 9-1-1.