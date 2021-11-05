For those of you traveling to Cheney, Washington for the MSU Bobcat game tomorrow, expect showers early on giving way to clearing and improvement.
Gusty winds with temperatures in the 40s.
In Montana, a beautiful Friday with temperatures warming into the 50s and 60s, which is well above normal for this time of the year.
Winds have been gusting in excess of 50 mph along and east of the divide, including the Great Falls area.
The wind advisory for Fort Peck Lake will expire early evening.
A series of surges of Pacific moisture will move across Montana through early next week.
The first will bring a few showers west of the divide after midnight tonight, with move of it ending early Saturday.
Mainly mountain snow and rain showers Saturday.
Another surge will bring rain and snow to southwest, central and parts of northeast Montana Saturday night and early Sunday.
We are keeping an eye on Bozeman south to West Yellowstone where there could be some accumulation Sunday morning, especially in West Yellowstone and Big Sky.
Mostly dry Sunday and then another surge of moisture for Sunday night and Monday, this time focusing on northwest Montana around Kalispell.
More unsettled weather next week. Lows in the 30s with highs in the 50s Saturday.
Lows cooling to the 20s and 30s Sunday through next week with highs in the 50s Saturday, cooling to the seasonal 40s Sunday through next week.