Clear to partly cloudy skies across Montana.
Temperatures late in the day were in the 40s west and central to the 50s in the east.
Winds were 5 to 15 mph, except stronger in the Cut Bank and Livingston areas.
Temperatures this evening will drop quickly back to the upper 20s and 30s.
Weak high pressure has brought quiet weather to Montana on Monday.
Another cold night before skies quickly become partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday morning.
Valley rain and mountain snow west of the divide Tuesday, with some freezing rain in the valleys near the Idaho border.
Little rain is expected across central Montana with a few showers developing in the northeast by evening.
A break, then another surge of moisture for Thursday with showers and mountain snow west and southwest.
A brief break, then another surge of moisture late Thursday night and Friday.
Again, most of the rain and snow will focus on areas along and west of the divide and at times across southwest Montana.
One to three inches of snow will be possible late week in the mountains of western Montana.
Gusty winds Tuesday and Wednesday, with some gusts in excess of 30 mph, especially across central and eastern areas.
Lows in the 20s, rising to the 20s and 30s mid and late week into early next week.
Highs in the 40s and 50s through Thursday, dropping to the 40s west to the 30s east on Friday.
Milder this weekend, back to the 40s and 50s.