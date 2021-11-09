Temperatures today ranged from the 30s and lower 40s across western and southwest Montana to the 50s from Great Falls east to Glasgow.
Winds have been gusty in the central and east with areas of rain and snow scattered across mainly western and southwest Montana.
A winter weather advisory through tonight for all the passes of west central and southwest Montana, from Lolo and Lost Trail east to Bozeman Pass and south to Monida Pass.
Snowfall of one to four inches there.
The advisory also includes the Butte, Bozeman and Georgetown Lake areas where up to an inch is possible.
Full:
Surges of moisture will continue to bring unsettled weather to Montana along with a cold front.
Winds will increase with the front tonight and Wednesday.
A wind advisory from midnight to 5 p.m. Wednesday for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.
Gusts up to 45 mph there but also across central and eastern areas of the state.
Snow will be concentrated tonight across the higher terrain of southwest and western Montana with the front bringing a period of showers to eastern Montana, including the Glasgow area.
A break for the most part tomorrow, except some mountain snow the west.
Another surge of moisture early Thursday, bringing rain and snow showers mainly to southwest Montana along and south of I-90 near Missoula to Butte and Bozeman.
A stronger surge of moisture Thursday night and Friday.
Snow levels will rise to above pass level and by Friday and Saturday it will be mainly a rain event.
Showers may move into central Montana Friday, but it will be concentrated across the west.
Temperatures will be a little milder in the western valleys Wednesday but cooler central and east.
All areas will then see milder temperatures by the weekend.
Planner:
Lows in the 20s to lower 30s Wednesday, rising to the 30s to lower 40s late week and weekend.
Highs in the 40s Wednesday, dropping to the upper 30s east and 40s elsewhere Thursday, then rising back to the 40s and 50s Friday and this weekend.