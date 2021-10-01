The weekend is looking great, with temperatures warming to above normal and ample sunshine over most of the state.
If you're headed to the MSU game in Bozeman, ideal conditions with sunshine and temperatures rising from the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Winds will be light out of the west northwest.
Big Changes are expected late next week.
A weak front moved into Montana today with little fanfare.
Temperatures will be mild behind it on Saturday and then a warming trend will begin Sunday and last through next Wednesday.
Temperatures will be much above normal with a few records threatened.
Enjoy the summer-like weather, as a major change is expected starting Thursday and Friday of next week and last through next weekend.
It's just what the doctor ordered for drought-stricken Montana, with above normal precipitation and below normal temperatures.
Lows in the 30s and lower 40s tonight and this weekend with 40s and 50s next week.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s Saturday and Sunday warming to the 70s and lower 80s the early and middle parts of next week.
Highs will drop to the upper 40s and 50s by Thursday and Friday.