A major winter storm is hitting southern Montana.
A winter storm warning until noon Tuesday for southwest Montana, including the Bozeman, Dillon, Livingston and West Yellowstone areas.
Snowfall of 6 to 18 inches in the mountains with 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevation, including the Bozeman area.
A winter weather advisory from the Bitterroot Mountains east to Butte and into central Montana around Lewistown.
Snowfall of 1 to 5 inches, with 2 inches expected in Butte.
Temperatures are in the lower 30s where it's snowing or has snowed.
Elsewhere, 30s and 40s.
A large storm will bring a wide variety of weather to the United States the next couple of days.
Montana is in the cold air sector of the storm, with snow across southwest and southcentral areas and a mix of rain and snow central and east.
More of the same Tuesday, but by tomorrow night and Wednesday the heavier rain and snow will shift to eastern Montana.
Temperatures will be well below normal, especially across the south.
In the warm air sector of the storm, severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in the central plains.
Once this storm departs, milder weather returns.
In fact, the weekend is looking very nice across the region.
Lows tonight in the low to mid 20s southwest to the 30s elsewhere.
Lows in the upper 10s and 20s mid-week and then back to the 20s and 30s late week and weekend.
Highs tomorrow in the 30s southwest and southcentral, 30s and 40s central and east and around 50 west of the divide.
Highs will be in the 30s and 40s Wednesday and Thursday, warming to the 40s and 50s Friday and the 50s and 60s over the weekend.