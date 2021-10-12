The snow will shift from south central into eastern Montana where there will be a rain and snow mix.
A winter storm warning through Wednesday for east central Montana, including Glendive.
Snowfall of 4 to 12 inches, with heavier amounts in some rural areas.
A winter weather advisory for far northeast Montana, including Wolf Point and Culbertson.
Snowfall of 2 to 6 inches.
Elsewhere, cold temperatures.
A powerful storm system will move into the northern plains.
That will put eastern Montana on the back side of it and that's where heavy snow or a mix will occur through Wednesday.
As the low moves northeast, precipitation will end in the east.
A weaker system will move into western Montana late Wednesday night and early Thursday.
We are expecting some snow showers and flurries.
Cold mid-week with a warming trend this weekend and next week.
Lows in the 10s southwest to the 20s elsewhere tonight.
Lows in the 20s and 30s the rest of the week and continuing into the weekend, although a few areas east of the divide may stay in the 40s this weekend and next week.
Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s Wednesday southwest and eastern Montana with the 40s to around 50 elsewhere.
Highs in the upper 30s and 40s Thursday, 40s and 50s Friday and the 50s and 60s this weekend and next week.