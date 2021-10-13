The winter weather advisory for northeast Montana and winter storm warning for east central Montana will expire at 6 p.m.
Snow or a mix continue in a band across northeast Montana.
It will gradually end this evening.
An incoming weak storm system is spreading light snow and flurries across central and western Montana.
One to three inches of snow at the passes, including Lookout, Lost Trail and Lolo.
Only a trace to half inch in the valleys and plains.
Temperatures were in the 30s in the southwest with snow cover and the northeast with snow falling.
Elsewhere, 40s to around 50s.
A strong storm in the northern plains will exit eastern Montana this evening, bringing an end to the snow.
A weak storm moving into the west will bring winter-like weather with cold temperatures and patchy light snow and flurries.
By Friday, a brief period of showers from Kalispell to Great Falls as warmer air moves into the state.
That will mark the beginning of a beautiful stretch of weather this weekend through next week with dry and above normal temperatures.
Lows in the 10s and 20s, warming to the 20s and 30s late week and weekend into next week.
Highs in the 30s and 40s Thursday, the 40s and 50s Friday, warming to the 50s and 60s this weekend.
In fact, a few places by Sunday up near 70, such as Great Falls and Glasgow.
Highs in the 50s and 60s next week.