Temperatures continue to be colder than normal with late-day readings in the upper 30s and 40s.
A wind advisory until 7 pm for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana where gusts could be up to 30 mph.
Current winds are 5 to 15 mph with gusts into the 20s and 30s.
Helena had a gust up to 31 mph.
Temperatures will drop through the 30s this evening with lows in the 20s and 30s.
An unsettled northwest flow continued to bring clouds to Montana and a few rain and snow showers.
Most of this will end with some lingering mountain snow showers.
Northwest Montana will be clipped by a Canadian storm system.
That means there will be a period of rain and snow showers briefly Friday evening from Kalispell to the border, including Glacier National Park.
High pressure builds into Montana through the weekend, bringing beautiful weather!
A cold front will then cool us back to normal early next week before temperatures start rising again by mid-week.
Lows in the 20s and 30s Friday and the 30s and 40s this weekend before cooling back to the 20s and 30s early next week.
Highs in the 50s Friday, 60s Saturday and the 60s to lower 70s Sunday.
Highs drop back to the 50s early next week and then rise back to the upper 50s and 60s mid-week.