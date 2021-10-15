Temperatures were near normal today in the 50s across Montana.
Winds were gusty east of the divide, especially across north-central areas of the state.
Gusts exceeded 40 mph in Great Falls and Cut Bank.
Temperatures will fall through the 40s this evening with most lows staying in the 30s.
Drier air is moving into Montana and will bring clearing to the state tonight with lingering showers mainly over the mountains in northwest Montana.
Sunny and warmer both Saturday and Sunday making for an outstanding autumn weekend.
Unfortunately, there will be an increased fire danger Sunday as winds gust to 30 mph.
A fire weather watch Sunday afternoon and evening for central and north-central Montana, including the Great Falls, Lewistown and Cut Bank area.
Humidity levels will drop to 12% along with very warm temperatures.
A cold front and storm system will move into the state Monday. Models are showing a better chance of rain Monday and Monday night, especially along and south of I-90.
Snow levels should stay fairly high.
After cooling early week, a warming trend returns mid and late week.
Lows in the upper 20s and 30s, warming to the 30s and 40s early next week before falling a bit with the cold front.
Highs in the 50s where snow cover lingers to the 60s elsewhere on Saturday, warming to the 60s and 70s Sunday.
Highs will drop back to the 50s Monday before warming back to the upper 50s and 60s mid-week.