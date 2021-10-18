Temperatures were cooler across central and western Montana today and this evening while remaining warm in advance of a cold front across northeast Montana.
Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s across the central and west with 70s in the east.
Temperatures this evening will fall from the 50s into the upper 40s.
A cold front is bringing more typical weather for Montana during late October.
A storm system will pretty much bypass the state to the state.
However, rain and snow will be possible from Monida Pass to West Yellowstone and Big Sky tonight and then from Red Lodge to Broadus in southeast Montana Tuesday.
Billings may experience a brief shower Tuesday.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories in northern Wyoming, including the Big Horn mountains. Snowfall of 2"-8".
Accumulating snow in the Absaroka and Beartooth mountains on the Montana side of the border.
A weak storm system may bring a few sprinkles brief showers across western Montana on Wednesday, including Missoula up to Kalispell.
Milder late week before turning slightly cooler with few showers this weekend.
Lows in the 20s and 30s through the period.
Highs in the 40s and 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, warming to the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday before falling a little over the weekend.