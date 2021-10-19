It was cooler across central and eastern Montana today and mild west of the divide.
Afternoon and early evening temperatures were in the 40s and lower 50s east of the divide to the 60s west.
Temperatures will quickly drop to the 30s and lower 40s east of the divide through the evening and dropping from the 50s into the 40s west of the divide.
Winds are generally 5 to 15 mph sustained, with a few gusts into the 20s.
An east northeast wind cooled Montana today, especially central and east.
A storm over Wyoming and the Dakotas brought clouds to parts of central and especially eastern Montana with a few showers in the southeast corner.
A weakening storm system will move into western Montana Wednesday.
There is a chance of an isolated shower or sprinkle west of the divide from Missoula north to the Canadian border.
Milder temperatures central and east with mild weather statewide by Thursday and Friday.
A stronger storm system will bring valley rain and mountain snow to areas along and west of the divide Friday night and this weekend, with some of the precipitation moving into southwest and parts of central Montana late weekend and early next week.
Snow levels in the west will be high at first, but will fall to 4000 feet by Tuesday.
Lows in the upper 20s and 30s through the period, although a few lower 40s later this week across central Montana.
Highs in the upper 40s northeast around Glasgow on Wednesday, with 50s and lower 60s central and 60s west.
Highs in the 60s Friday, falling to the 50s and lower 60s this weekend, further cooling to the 40s and 50s later next week.