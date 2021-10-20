The drought in Montana is severe to exceptional.
All areas are reporting well below normal precipitation for the year, with the driest conditions in north central and northeast areas of the state.
Glasgow and Havre are close to having their driest year on record if beneficial precipitation fails to form through the end of the year.
Temperatures late in the day were in the 50s to lower 60s, although cool with 40s in the far northeast.
Winds were 5 to 15 mph.
A weak storm system is moving through western Montana.
It may spawn a shower or sprinkle from Missoula north to the border through the evening and central areas after midnight.
A nice Thursday lies ahead with partly to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures and most of Friday will be the same.
A stronger storm system and front will move into western Montana Friday night bringing a period of valley rain and mountain snow.
Most of it ends Saturday.
A stronger surge of moisture brings widespread rain and mountain snow to western and central Montana Saturday night and Sunday.
The unsettled weather continues into next week, although most the rain by-passes northeast areas of the state.
Lows in the 30s.
Highs Thursday in the upper 50s and 60s, with 60s on Friday.
Highs drop back to the 50s and lower 60s over the weekend, further cooling to the 40s and lower 50s next week.