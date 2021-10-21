It has been a mild autumn day across Montana.
Temperatures reached into the 60s, except in the extreme east.
Winds are 5 to 15 mph.
Temperatures will drop through the 50s to the 40s this evening with lows in the 30s.
A quick look to the weekend shows a cooling trend with some of us getting some much-needed rain and mountain snow.
A ridge of high pressure will break down allowing for a major change to cooler weather this weekend.
With a strong Pacific flow, the western third of the state has the best chance of rain and snow periodically into next week.
The first surge of moisture arrives Friday night with a quick shot of rain and mountain snow west of the divide.
The two weekend days will be breezy and cooler with mostly dry weather.
Another surge of moisture brings widespread rain and mountain snow in central and western Montana Sunday evening through Monday.
And more rain and snow are expected next week.
Eastern areas of the state will remain the driest. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the 60s Friday, cooling to the 50s this weekend and 40s and 50s next week.