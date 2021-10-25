Radar shows showers and high elevation snow extending from southwest through central Montana into north central areas of that.
This includes the Helena, Butte and Great Falls areas.
Temperatures were in the 40s and 50s central and west to the lower 60s in the far east outside of the rain.
A steady stream of moisture will continue to bring rain showers to the lower elevations and high mountain snow.
Snow levels up around 7000 feet.
By Wednesday, most the rain and snow will be limited to the higher elevations.
A high wind event is expected, with gusty winds statewide.
A high wind watch for central and north central Montana Wednesday, including the Great Falls and Helena areas.
Winds gusting to 45 mph west of the divide outside the watch to 50 and 60 mph east of the divide.
Another surge of moisture will bring rain and mountain snow to central and western Montana Thursday into Friday.
Milder Friday then turning cooler this weekend and drier.
Lows in the 30s through late week, dropping to the 10s and 20s late weekend and next week.
Highs in the 40s and 50s, warming to the upper 50s and 60s Friday before dropping back to the 40s and lower 50s this weekend and early next week.