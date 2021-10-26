A Weather Authority Alert Wednesday.
A high wind warning for central and north central Montana, including Great Falls, Cut Bank and Helena.
A wind advisory for all areas west of the divide, including the Missoula, Butte and Kalispell areas along with Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.
Winds gusting up to 50 and 60 mph in the warning area and up to 40 and 50 mph in the advisory areas. Winds will increase tonight and remain gusty tomorrow.
Although lighter, gusty winds are also expected Thursday and Friday.
A high wind event is expected across Montana on Wednesday with winds gusting from 40 to 60 mph.
A surge of moisture across western Montana will bring mountain snow and a possibly of a valley mix.
A winter weather advisory until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Lolo and Lost Trail Passes where one to three inches of snow are possible.
Central and eastern Montana will have some sunshine tomorrow with the strong winds.
Milder air will move into the state Thursday and Friday, but only temporarily.
A cold front will bring a period of rain and mountain snow to the state Friday, especially west of the divide.
Turning colder and drier Halloween weekend.
Lows in the 30s, falling to the 10s and 20s by early next week.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s Wednesday, the 50s Thursday and the upper 50s and 60s Friday.
Highs drop to the 40s over the weekend and next week, with a few areas staying in the upper 30s.