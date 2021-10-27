The weather authority alert will be allowed to expire at 6 p.m.
The high wind warning for central Montana, including the Great Falls area, and the wind advisory for western Montana, including Missoula, Butte and Kalispell, will end at 6 p.m.
Winds have gusted well over 50 mph, with several gusts exceeding 60 mph in central and north-central parts of the state.
Strong winds roared across Montana today.
Although they will diminish overnight, they will remain quite gusty, especially east of the divide.
A surge of Pacific moisture will move into northwest areas of the state Thursday and Thursday night.
Widespread rain is expected in the Kalispell area west and north to the borders. Heavy snow in the highest elevations of Glacier Park.
A cold front will move across the state Friday.
One more mild day is expected before it turns dry and colder. With the front will come a quick shot of rain and snow statewide.
The precipitation quickly ends just in time for the Halloween weekend.
Dry and colder this weekend into next week.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s, falling to the 20s and 30s this weekend and the upper 10s and 20s next week.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s Thursday, the upper 50s and 60s Friday nearing 70 around Glasgow, and then highs dropping to the upper 30s and 40s this weekend and next week.