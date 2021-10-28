Gusty winds are occurring east of the divide.
A high wind warning until 9 a.m. Friday for the Rocky Mountain Front, including Browning south to Choteau.
Winds in excess of 50 mph, with a few gusts to 75 along the front.
Winds are generally 5 to 15 mph sustained, but there are pockets of stronger winds.
Gusts into the 40s in Great Falls and Livingston and the 30s in Butte and Helena.
Temperatures are coolest in the west with cloud cover and warmer in the east.
A surge of Pacific moisture will move into northwest Montana tonight, bringing widespread rain and mountain snow.
Up to an inch in some of the valleys in the far northwest, around Lincoln County.
Kalispell may see more than a half inch.
Warmer through Friday as a warm front moves across the state.
That will be followed by a cold front.
With the front will come a burst of rain and snow Friday evening.
Much cooler and drier air will then bring clearing this weekend, although lingering snow Saturday morning around Great Falls and Lewistown.
There could be enough snow to cover the ground.
It should be clear to partly cloudy and chilly for trick or treaters Sunday evening.
Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Lows in the 30s and lower 40s Friday, falling to the 20s and 30s this weekend and 10s and 20s early next week.
Highs in the 50s west and the 60s to around 70 east on Friday, falling to the upper 30s and 40s this weekend.
Temperatures should return to the 50s by the middle of next week.