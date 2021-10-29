A strong cold front is marching across the state.
In advance of it, temperatures warmed into the 60s and 70s while behind it temperatures are falling to the 30s, 40s and lower 50s.
Sustained winds have been 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 25 and 35 mph.
A wind advisory until 10 a.m. Saturday for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.
Temperatures will continue to fall as a few periods of rain and snow will be possible.
Record highs occurred today in advance of a cold front.
The records included 76 in Glasgow and tied at 67 in Missoula.
Generous rainfall fell across the northwest, with .38" in Kalispell and a whopping 1.4" in Yaak.
The Halloween weekend is here.
We can expect rain and snow evening overnight with a secondary area of snow falling across central Montana Saturday through mid- day.
Snowfall of a half to one inch will be possible in the Great Falls and Lewistown areas.
High pressure will build into Montana Saturday night and Sunday bringing colder air to the region but dry weather for Halloween.
More chilly and dry weather is expected the first week of November. Lows in the 20s and 30s Saturday, dropping to the 10s and 20s.
Highs in the upper 30s and 40s this weekend and Monday, warming a bit to the 40s and 50s by the middle of next week.