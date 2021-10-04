It was another beautiful day across Montana, just like this past week.
It's a nice time to be outside enjoying the season's colors.
Fall foliage is near peak in the valleys and at peak in the mountains of western Montana.
Partial colors as we head to eastern Montana.
The drought is likely impacting the brilliance of the colors.
Temperatures were in the 70s and 80s state with with winds ranging from 5 to 15 mph.
Temperatures will fall through the 70s to the 60s this evening.
High pressure is bringing more summer-like weather to the state, and this will hold true through Tuesday.
However, changes toward much more normal weather will occur as a cold front arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Gusty winds will bring an extreme fire danger to parts of Montana.
A fire weather warning for northeast Montana through Tuesday, for the Beaverhead National Forest in southwest Montana Tuesday afternoon and evening along with the Rocky Mountain Front and high line.
A fire weather watch for extreme southeast Montana Wednesday.
Winds up to 35 mph with hot temperatures and very low humidity.
It will bring cooler weather to western Montana Wednesday with one more warm day east.
It will bring a few showers across central and eastern Montana mid and late week.
A break and then a turn to a much colder weather pattern next week.
Rain and snow will be possible statewide, so stay tuned!
Lows in the 40s and 50s through mid-week, falling to the 30s and 40s mid and late week.
Lows will likely be colder by early next week.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s Tuesday with near records in some areas.
Highs drop to the 60s west and the 70s east Wednesday, cooling further to the 50s and 60s the latter half of the week.
Highs will drop to the 40s and 50s late weekend and next week, with some areas in the upper 30s!