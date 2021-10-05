Summer-like weather continues across Montana with late afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s west to the 80s central and near 90 northeast.
With winds up to 35 mph and very dry air and hot temperatures, a fire weather warning for most areas along and east of the divide until midnight.
Temperatures will fall back to the 60s and 70s this evening.
High pressure is bringing very warm to hot temperatures to Montana.
As it shifts east, a moist southwest flow will bring moisture into southwest Montana.
A cold front will interact with the moisture Wednesday through early Friday.
There is a good chance of showers and thundershowers from southwest Montana through the central into northeast areas of the state.
Little rain is expected west of the divide from Missoula north to the border.
Turning cooler behind the front Wednesday in western Montana with one more summer-like day in the central and east.
Cooler statewide Thursday.
A developing low pressure will bring more rain to southwest and central Montana Friday with snow in the mountains.
We will closely monitor this storm system.
Indications are much colder air will invade the state by early next week.
Snow may fall in lower elevations.
Lows in the 40s and 50s, lowering to the 30s and 40s by late week and the 20s and 30s next week.
Highs in the 60s west, 70s and 80s central to around 90 northeast on Wednesday.
Highs in the 60s and 70s Thursday, cooling to the 50s and 60s this weekend and the 30s and 40s by early next week.