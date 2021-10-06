A cold front has moved into Montana.
Behind it, temperatures have fallen to the upper 50s and 60s.
In advance of it, it is in the 70s across central areas and 80s east.
Winds are sustained 10 to 20 mph, with gusts into the 30s in Great Falls, Cut Bank and Livingston.
A fire weather warning until 9 p.m. for far eastern Montana, including Broadus, Glendive and Plentywood.
Windy, dry and hot conditions will bring extreme fire danger to the region.
It was another summer-like day across eastern Montana with cooler air moving into the west behind a cold front.
A few showers and thundershowers are possible, especially along and east of the divide into eastern Montana.
A moist and unstable southwest flow will keep a few rounds of rain and high mountain snow across central and eastern areas, with a few showers west of the divide by Friday.
A break this weekend.
Then a more impressive storm system will bring much colder air to the region next week with winter-like weather.
Rain mixing with and changing to snow even in some lower elevations.
Several inches of snow will be possible in the mountains.
Lows in the 30s and 40s Thursday, dropping to the 20s and 30s this weekend and the upper 10s and 20s next week.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday, 50s to lower 60s this weekend, lowering to the upper 30s and 40s next week, except in eastern Montana where they will remain in the lower 50s.