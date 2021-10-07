Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s across most of ABC Fox Montana with winds 5 to 15 mph.
There have been a few showers dancing across the state.
Looking to the weekend, highs will remain in the 50s and 60s with periodic showers through early Saturday with more developing west on Sunday.
A moist and unsettled southwest flow will keep the clouds rolling through most of Montana, with drier air and clear skies in the northwest.
A few showers central and east ending early Saturday.
A break late Saturday and early Sunday.
The next storm system will roll into western Montana Sunday afternoon and evening, with rain and mountain snow west of the divide, moving into central and eastern Montana early next week.
Some heavier mountain snow will develop across southwest Montana Monday and Tuesday with accumulations possible.
Colder next week with snow in some lower elevations.
Lows in the upper 20s northwest, 30s west and central with 40s northeast.
Highs Friday and this weekend in the 50s and 60s.
Highs drop to the 40s early next week, with 30s in places like Butte.
Some rebound in temperatures later in the week.