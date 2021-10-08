Temperatures have been in the 50s and lower 60s statewide, except for 40s southwest Montana.
It now appears rain will fall during MSU's homecoming parade Saturday morning, possibly continuing into the first part of the game at 2 p.m. before ending.
Highs will creep through the lower 50s.
In Missoula, increasing clouds and dry with temperatures warming to the upper 50s.
A few pockets of light rain now, with widespread rain and mountain snow later tonight across southern Montana into the eastern areas of the state.
Two storm systems will impact Montana through early next week.
The first is a warmer one, with snow confined to the higher elevations.
Widespread rain mountain snow will overspread southwest and eventually the rest of southern and eastern Montana tonight and Saturday.
The precipitation will end during the day Saturday.
A stronger and colder storm system will move into western Montana Sunday after a break Saturday afternoon and early Sunday.
Rain and snow will develop in the west.
An area of low pressure will track across northern Wyoming.
This puts southern Montana in line for heavy snow.
A winter storm watch Monday into early Tuesday for Gallatin, Beaverhead and Madison Counties.
This includes Bozeman, Ennis and West Yellowstone.
Snowfall of 1 to 6 inches below 6000 feet with 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet.
Heavy rain will move into east central Montana around Glendive.
Lows in the 30s Saturday, dropping to the 20s and 30s early next week.
Highs in the 40s and 50s Saturday, dropping to the 30s and 40s early next week before some recover later next week.