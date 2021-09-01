It has been a very nice first day of September across Montana.
It has been rather breezy, especially central and east.
Winds sustained around 22 mph in Cut Bank with gusts up to 30 mph across north central and northeast Montana.
Temperatures will fall from the upper 60s and 70s to the upper 50s and 60s.
Cooler and dry air has invaded Montana, bringing early autumn-like weather to the state with sunny skies and breezy conditions.
More of the same through Friday.
There is a problem with smoke across the southwest, with an air quality alert for Beaverhead, Gallatin, Madison, Carbon and Park Counties.
The air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in the West Yellowstone area.
Warmer over the weekend and then slightly cooler next week.
Lows in the 30s and 40s Thursday morning, then the 40s and 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s through Friday, then the 70s to lower 80s this weekend before falling again back to the upper 60s and 70s.