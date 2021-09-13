Temperatures across Montana have been in the 60s and 70s.
They will fall through the 60s to the 50s this evening.
Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Winds are generally 5 to 15 mph.
High pressure is building into Montana.
We have very nice weather through Tuesday with clear to partly cloudy skies. Near normal highs tomorrow.
A cold front will bring strong winds to the state Wednesday.
A fire weather watch for east central Montana, including the Jordan and Glendive areas.
Winds up to 40 mph along with dry air and warm temperatures will bring extreme fire danger to the area.
A broad trough of low pressure will develop over the state this weekend on into early next week.
That means cooler temperatures with a good chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s and 40s.
Highs in the 70s Tuesday, the 60s and 70s Wednesday, except 80s in the far east.
Highs falling to the 60s Friday and the 50s and low 60s by early next week.