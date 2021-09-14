It has been a beautiful day across Montana with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.
Increasing winds by Wednesday will bring concerns.
Right now just a nice breeze between 10 and 20 mph.
By tomorrow, gusts up to 30 and 40 mph.
Extreme fire danger will be caused by the wind, dry air and warm temperatures.
A fire weather warning from southwest to northeast Montana in the afternoon and evening.
A wind advisory from 9 am to 10 pm for Fort Peck Lake. High pressure is bringing a nice weather pattern to Montana.
That changes Wednesday when a cold front arrives.
Slight chance of a shower or sprinkle.
It will be cooler Thursday.
A large upper-level low pressure will move into the region this weekend and early next week bringing a chance of rain, especially to western and northern Montana.
Beneficial rain is possible with further cooling.
Lows in the 30s and 40s, falling to the 30s by the weekend and next week.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s Wednesday, the 60s Thursday and back to the upper 60s and 70s Friday.
Highs will cool to the autumn-like 50s and lower 60s this weekend and next week.