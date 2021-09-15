Temperatures warmed into the 70s and 80s across most of Montana today in advance of a cold front.
Winds have been strong in many areas, with gusts up to 40 mph.
A fire weather warning until 8 p.m. from southwest to northeast Montana where extreme fire danger exists.
A wind advisory until 10 mph for Fort Peck Lake.
Gusts there also up to 40 mph.
Temperatures will drop back to the 60s and 70s this weekend.
A cold front will usher cooler air into the state, with winds diminishing overnight.
Cold Thursday morning with a frost advisory for Lincoln County in northwest Montana.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
High pressure will build into the state Thursday and Friday.
A stronger front and upper-level storm system is expected this weekend.
The rain will focus on northwest Montana Saturday before slowly moving east into central Montana Sunday and finally eastern areas Monday.
Another high wind event is possible Saturday with the front.
Autumn-like weather early next week before temperatures warm.
Lows in the 30s and 40s.
Highs in the 60s Thursday, the upper 60s and 70s Friday, the 60s northwest, 70s central and 80s east Saturday, with 60s west and 70s east Sunday.
Highs in the 50s and 60s early next week before climbing again by Wednesday.