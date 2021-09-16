It was cooler today across Montana with afternoon and evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s, even holding in the 40s in Lewistown.
Gusty winds are occurring, especially around Glasgow with gusts there to 44 mph.
A wind advisory until 10 pm for Fort Peck Lake.
Temperatures falling into the upper 40s and 50s.
A high wind event is expected Saturday across Montana.
A fire weather warning for most of the state Friday and Saturday.
Winds gusting to 35 mph Friday and up to 50 and 60 mph Saturday.
Winds up to 75 mph Saturday along the northern Rocky Mountain Front.
A high wind watch Saturday along the front into southwest Montana in anticipation of the winds.
A cold front will bring rain to northwest Montana Saturday, into the Missoula area Saturday evening then into central Montana around Great Falls Sunday morning.
The rain advances into the Glasgow area Sunday afternoon.
Rainfall in excess of a half inch will be possible.
Colder behind the front.
Lows in the 30s and lower 40s, dropping to the upper 20s and 30s by early next week.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s Friday, the 60s northwest, 70s and 80s central to the lower 90s northeast Saturday.
Highs dropping to the 50s statewide Monday then rebounding to the 60s and 70s later next week.