Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KATHY WILLIAMS, A 59-YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FOOT 6 INCHES, 160 POUNDS, WITH BROWN EYES AND GRAY HAIR. KATHY WAS LAST SEEN LAST NIGHT IN DOWNTOWN MISSOULA WEARING A LIGHT- COLORED JEAN JACKET AND JEAN SKIRT, CARRYING A LARGE ORANGE PURSE. KATHY HAS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND IS NOT TAKING HER MEDICATIONS. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KATHY, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE AT 5 5 2 6 3 0 0. THANK YOU.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&