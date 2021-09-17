Big changes this weekend as a large trough of low pressure and strong surface cold front bring a high wind event to the region and eventually rain.
A huge difference in temperatures Saturday as the front moves into the northern Rockies.
A fire weather warning for most of the state, except the northwest and west central, through Saturday.
Winds gusting up to 30 mph with a few areas seeing gusts up to 50 mph.
The northern Rocky Mountain Front will experience gusts up to 75 mph.
A wind advisory Saturday for Fort Rain developing around Kalispell in the northwest during the day, proceeding to Missoula by evening and southwest and central Montana Sunday morning, including Bozeman and Great Falls.
Rain chances have diminished in the east.
Colder air arrives behind the front with frost and freezing temperatures possible next week.
Lows in the 40s and 50s Saturday, falling to the 20s and 30s by early next week.
Highs Saturday in the 60s northwest, the 70s southwest, 80s central and the 90s east.
Highs in the 60s and 70s Sunday, dropping to the 50s and 60s early next week before rebounding late week.