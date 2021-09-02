Temperatures have been very nice across Montana on this Thursday, ranging from the mid-60s to mid-70s. Winds generally 5 to 15 mph.
Temperatures will be falling through the 60s and into the 50s this evening.
High pressure is dominating our weather.
There will be a weak storm system throw some showers northwestward into east-central and southeast Montana early Friday.
Otherwise, a lot of dry weather is expected to continue through the Labor Day holiday weekend and beyond.
Gusty winds will develop Sunday and Monday and could usher smoke back into Montana.
Lows in the 30s and 40s tonight, then the 40s and 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s Friday, the upper 70s and 80s this weekend through Wednesday before falling again the latter half of the week.