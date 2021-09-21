Temperatures late this afternoon were in the 60s to lower 70s across Montana, which is a little below normal.
Skies are clear with winds generally 5 to 15 mph, although stronger in the Cut Bank area.
Temperatures will from the 60s back through the 50s this evening. Calm conditions on this last day of summer.
A weak cold front will move into the region Wednesday night.
It will kick up the winds from the south on Wednesday with some gusts up to 30 mph.
Gusty winds behind the front on Thursday with northwest winds up to 30 mph.
High pressure builds into the state Friday through the weekend.
That means a very nice and warm first weekend of autumn.
Fall arrives at 1:21 p.m. Wednesday.
Lows in the 30s and 40s, with some lower 50s by the weekend and next week.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s Wednesday falling to the 60s and lower 70s Thursday.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s Friday warming to the 70s and 80s this weekend and next week.