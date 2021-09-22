A cold front is moving across Montana.
Temperatures were in the 70s west and the 80s central and east with winds generally between 10 and 20 mph.
The winds are strongest near the Canadian border.
Cut Bank had a gust up to 36 mph.
Temperatures will fall through the 70s to the 60s this evening.
A dry cold front is marching across the state bringing gusty winds.
Temperatures will be a little cooler Thursday before a warming trend begins Friday.
An absolutely beautiful first weekend of autumn is expected. Fall officially started at 1:21 p.m.
The warm conditions will last into the early part of next week.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s Thursday morning, warming back to the 40s and 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s Thursday, warming to the 70s Friday and the 70s and lower 80s this weekend and early next week.