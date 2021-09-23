It has been a nice day across Montana, although clouds have been moving through the northeast with sprinkles along the border north of Glasgow.
Otherwise, sunny in the west.
Temperatures in the 60s and 70s, will fall through the 60s to the upper 50s later this evening.
Winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph across northwest Montana around Kalispell.
A front exited eastern Montana today with temperatures near normal.
High pressure will build into the state and bring a warming trend through early next week.
Clear to partly cloudy skies.
It will be a summer-like weekend the first weekend of autumn.
Turning cooler by the middle of next week with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the 30s and 40s Friday, warming to the 40s and 50s this weekend and early next week before falling by mid-week.
Highs in the upper 60s and 70s Friday, warming to the 70s and 80s this weekend through Tuesday.
Highs dropping to the upper 50s and 60s by Wednesday.