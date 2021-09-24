Temperatures Friday evening were in the upper 60s and 70s, so a very pleasant start to the weekend.
Winds were 5 to 15 mph, with a few gusts to near 20 across the northeast.
Temperatures will fall through the 60s, with a few upper 50s by 9 p.m.
Lows generally in the 40s under clear skies.
High pressure will bring outstanding weather to the entire state of Montana through Monday.
It will bring summer-like weather this first weekend of autumn.
Gusty winds each afternoon will increase the fire threat across the state.
A fire weather watch for the Beaverhead National Forest Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m.
Winds up to 35 mph along with humidity ranging from 10% to 15% will bring extreme fire danger.
A cold front will cross the state Tuesday and Wednesday bringing cooler weather along with a few showers, mainly to the west.
Snow levels there will drop to 6000 feet.
Temperatures will rebound a bit later in the week.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s, warming to the 40s and 50s this weekend into early next week before cooling by mid-week.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s this weekend and Monday, dropping to the upper 50s and 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and then rebounding to the 60s and 70s late week.