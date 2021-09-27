Skies are mostly clear eastern to increasing clouds west.
Late afternoon and evening temperatures ranged from the 70s to low 80s west to the 80s to around 90 in the east.
Winds ranged from 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in north central areas of the state.
A fire weather warning until 9 p.m. for the Beaverhead National Forest in southwest Montana east to the Absaroka and Beartooth in the south-central areas.
Winds up to 30 mph.
A fire weather watch Tuesday afternoon and evening for south central and southeast Montana.
Winds up to 30 mph bring a very high fire danger.
Temperatures were warm and above normal across the state today in advance of a cold front.
That front will march across the state Tuesday, bringing much cooler air to the west and parts of central Montana.
It will be hot in advance of the front in the east.
The front will bring a few showers as it moves across the state.
Amounts are expected to be light.
Snow levels lower to 5000 feet in the west.
No major accumulations are expected.
High pressure will bring cold low temperatures Wednesday and Thursday with many areas experiencing frost and/or freezing conditions, especially in the west.
Warmer weather returns late week and the weekend.
Lows in the 40s and 50s Tuesday, falling to the 20s and 30s mid-week before rebounding back to the 30s and 40s.
Highs in the upper 40s and 50s west of the divide Tuesday, 60s and 70s central and 80s to lower 90s east.
All areas will see highs in the 60s Wednesday, warming back to the 60s and 70s late week and the weekend.