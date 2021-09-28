Temperatures have been variable across Montana depending on what side of a front you reside.
Temperatures behind the front have been in the upper 40s and 50s west and the 60s central while soaring to the 80s to lower 90s in advance of it in the east.
The wind shift with a cold front is creating fire concerns.
A fire weather warning until 9 pm for south central and eastern Montana.
A wind advisory until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.
In the warning and advisory winds will gust up to 35 and even 45 mph.
A cold front is moving across Montana.
It has spawned valley rain and high mountain snow in western Montana with showers developing into central and north central areas.
A line of showers will move across far eastern Montana overnight.
With clearing skies front and freezing temperatures tonight in the west, especially southwest Montana.
High pressure builds into the state bringing a nice autumn day Wednesday and again Thursday.
A weak front will slide across the state Friday.
A few showers west of the divide and possibly into the high line before ending.
The weekend is still looking nice across the state.
Lows tonight in the 20s across southwest Montana, the 30s west of the divide and central areas with 40s to near 50 south central and east.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s Thursday, the 60s Friday warming to the 60s and lower 70s this weekend into next week.