It was a cool autumn day across Montana with late day temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
Temperatures will drop back to the upper 40s and 50s this evening onto a cold morning tomorrow.
Winds were generally sustained at 5 to 15 mph but there have been gusts up to 25 mph in Great Falls and 32 mph in Cut Bank.
It was a sunny day across central and western Montana as high pressure builds into the state.
Clouds hung around the east with showers exiting the southeast.
Clear or clearing and colder overnight with sunshine tomorrow and milder.
A weakening cold front will enter the state tomorrow night and Friday.
It will bring clouds.
There will be a few showers early Friday across western Montana possibly into central areas before dissipating.
High pressure once again builds into the state this weekend and next week.
In fact, with the warming trend will come a possibility of a few record highs by the middle of next week.
Lows tonight in the upper 20s and 30s central and west to the upper 30s and lower 40s northeast.
Highs Thursday in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
A little cooler Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s.
Highs warm to the upper 60s and 70s Sunday and the 70s early week to the 70s and lower 80s mid-week.