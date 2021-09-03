It is a gorgeous Friday across Montana.
Clear central and west while there have been a few showers in east central and southeast areas of the state.
Temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
The holiday weekend looks great.
Lows in the 40s and 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
High pressure will dominate our weather through next week.
There is a storm system over the plains.
It is throwing clouds and a few showers into east central and southeast Montana.
That moves out this evening. Lows in the 40s and 50s. Highs in the 70s and 80s.