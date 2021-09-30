It has been perfectly clear across Montana on a beautiful autumn day and evening.
Temperatures have been in the 60s and 70s.
Winds 5 to 15 mph.
Temperatures will fall from the 60s through the 50s this evening.
A nice day today across Montana due to high pressure.
A weak storm system and front will move into western and central Montana Friday before dissolving.
A few sprinkles may occur, but other than that it quickly becomes non-impactful.
That sets the stage for an amazing weekend, with high pressure bringing chilly nights and mild to warm days.
Warm weather continues next week.
Enjoy it because models show a shift to much cooler weather and a wet weather pattern by late next week and weekend.
Lows in the 30s and lower 40s through Saturday, then the upper 30s, 40s and even lower 50s this weekend and most of next week.
Highs mostly in the 60s Friday, the upper 60s and 70s this weekend.
Highs warm to the 70s and lower 80s next week and then there are signs of major cooling by the weekend.