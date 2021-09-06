It is windy across Montana.
That, along with very dry air and warm temperatures is bringing a very high fire danger to the state.
Most of the state, except west central and northwest Montana, is under a fire weather warning until 9 p.m.
A wind advisory until 9 p.m. for Fort Peck Lake in northeast Montana.
Winds gusting up to 30 and 40 mph.
Temperatures were mainly in the 80s across Montana.
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather through most of this week.
Temperatures will continue to warm.
In fact, by Wednesday record or near record warmth is expected with many areas seeing highs warming to the 90s.
A dry cold front will usher cooler air into the state Friday.
Temperatures will cool back to the normal 70s by early next week.
Dry weather is expected across drought-plagued Montana.
Lows in the 40s and 50s, although Wednesday they may remain in the lower 60s across south central and southeast Montana.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s Tuesday, warming to the upper 80s to lower 90s Wednesday.
Highs in the 80s late week, cooling to the 70s by Sunday and next week.